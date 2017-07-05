Eric and Jessie James Decker Don’t Care If You’re Watching, They’ll Still Get Hot and Heavy

When it comes to celebrity PDA, Hollywood can sometimes be a pretty dry place. A-list couples can go to extreme lengths to never be photographed together, or when they do walk a red carpet, they keep the touching to a minimum. But thankfully, we have couples like Eric and Jessie James Decker who love to flaunt just how hot they are for each other. And why wouldn’t they? They’re both gorgeous, young, in love, and the parents to two of the most adorable children, Vivianne and Eric Jr. Jessie has even used her husband in some hot and heavy music videos for her songs like “Lights Down Low,” and she also said that she “could use a little bit more” sex from Eric. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to see only a tiny glimpse at their steamy PDA (touching tongues and all).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Eric-Jessie-James-Decker-PDA-Pictures-43698271

