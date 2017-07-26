Don’t Miss ColourPop’s Flash Sale to Save on Ultrashimmery Highlighters

ColourPop has won makeup-lovers over for the brand’s incredibly pigmented and affordable products, and for a limited time you can get the cult-favorite Super Shock Highlighter for an even lower price during the flash sale.

The sale only lasts until July 26 at 1 p.m. EST, and it offers over 20 shades of the brand’s ultrashimmery highlighter for $6 instead of the usual $8. Super Shock Highlighters are famous for giving your cheekbones a gleam that looks like it could be spotted from outer space.

Colors included in the sale range from more traditional highlighting hues like light-gold Lunch Money to daring colorful shades like opalescent-blue Honeymoon, which is ideal for musical festivals.

If you’ve never tried these beauty-addict favorites, snap them up before the sale is over. At only $6 a piece, you can afford to get a bunch of them to suit all your different makeup moods.

