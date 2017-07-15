Disney Princesses Unite! The Voices of Ariel, Belle, Moana and More Come Together for Magical Photo

Dreams do come true!

On Friday, the voices behind ten of Disney’s biggest princesses came together for one magical photo op.

Paige O’Hara (Belle from Beauty and the Beast), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope von Schweetz, Wreck-It-Ralph), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in Brave), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) all united on the stage of Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, California.

The ladies were there to celebrate their roles in Disney’s upcoming sequel Wreck-It-Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet — which will bring characters from the 2010 Oscar-nominated animated comedy into the cyber world of online gaming, where figures from the Disney fairytales are there to greet them.

They were received with massive applause at the event, where they lined up and posed for photos. Backstage, the stars got in on the selfie action — posting photos to Instagram and even smiling with Beauty and the Beast and Frozen star Josh Gad.

Joining Ralph (John C. Reilly), Felix (Jack McBrayer), Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch) and Vanellope on the cyber chase in Wreck-It-Ralph 2 will be Empire star Taraji P. Henson, Entertainment Weekly reports — who voices a new character named Yesss, a digital algorithm for the website “Buzzaholic” who gives the newcomers a tour inside the website OhMy.Disney.

That’s where Vanellope will meet the aforementioned princesses, who will all be voiced by their original vocal talent. In addition to the ten who graced the D23 stage, Frozen‘s Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), Mulan (voiced by Ming-Na Wen), Sleeping Beauty‘s Aurora, Snow White and Cinderella all get in on the fun too. (Peter Pan‘s Tinker Bell flutters about as well, but she doesn’t have official Princess ranking).

According to a clip screened at D23, the meeting doesn’t get off to the right start initially — with Vanellope barging in on the happily-ever-after gals as they hang in their dressing room backstage. Soon she’s faced with Merdina’s bow, Mulan’s sword, and Cinderella’s glass slipper — smashed like a broken bottle.

Eventually the princesses calm down and get to know Vanellope, who is a princess herself in her video game Sugar Rush. “Do people assume all of your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?” she’s asked, in a series of princess test questions to determine her credentials.

Don’t worry — all seems to go well eventually, Cinderella’s mice even making the reset of the princesses versions of the casual clothes worn by Vanellope. “What’s this called again…?” Ariel asks in a line pulled from her “Part of Your World” tune. “Oh yeah, shirt.”

Characters from another galaxy far far away will also be involved in the meta mashup: Star Wars.

C-3PO, stormtroopers, and other folks from LucasFilms (which Disney owns) will also be featured in the flick.

Ralph Breaks the Internet will hit theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

