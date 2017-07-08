Cristiano Ronaldo Holding His Twins Shirtless Is Too Much For Us to Handle Today

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is now a proud dad of three, and he is screaming it from the rooftops — or at least from the metaphorical rooftops that are his social media accounts. The 32-year-old recently shared the first photo of his new twins, a girl and a boy he reportedly welcomed via surrogate.

While we’ve grown accustomed to adorable twinning photos with his 6-year-old mini me, Cristiano Jr. — who we might add looks superhappy to have a little brother and sister — we’re already looking forward to learning more about Ronaldo’s new additions. We still don’t know their names, and we can’t wait until he announces them!

In the meantime, we will survive by staring at the photos he’s posted of his new family so far.

40809411

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Cristiano-Ronaldo-Family-Photos-43708580

Share

More Celebrity News: