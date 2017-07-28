Copycat! 18 Homemade Versions of Classic Canned Soups

Growing up, canned soup was always my quick and easy go-to meal; I even went through a phase where I would only eat Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup every night for dinner. Now that I’m older and more skilled in the kitchen, canned soup only makes an appearance when I’m feeling under the weather and can barely muster up the energy to actually cook. As colder weather moves in, I find myself craving the comfort of canned soup but with my own personal culinary touch. These recipes embrace all of the yumminess of those canned classics but with a homemade touch that takes the flavor to the next level.

39510014,4893324

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Classic-Soup-Recipes-42606840

Share

More Celebrity News: