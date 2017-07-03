Colorado Man Allegedly Fatally Shoots Son After Mistaking Him for Intruder, Faces Charges

A Colorado man called police Saturday night to say he had fatally shot his son after mistaking him for a home intruder, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff.

Deputies arrested Frank Leo Huner Jr., 58, and charged him with second-degree murder, the release states.

According to the release, Huner called police at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday night saying he fatally shot someone he believed was an intruder breaking into his home in Sedalia, about 35 miles south of Denver. During the call, Hunter identified the intruder as his own son, the release states.

“RP is saying he shot someone who came into his house. Now saying it’s his son, and he’s dead,” said the dispatcher during the call, according to a transcript obtained by WTOL.

The release states “the investigation is still in the beginning stages and the charges may change.”

Douglas Douglas County Sheriff spokeswoman Lauren Lekander tells PEOPLE Huner has been released from custody after posting $50,000 bond.

Lekander added that Huner appeared in court this morning.

PEOPLE’s calls to the Colorado’s 18th Judicial District were not immediately returned.

It was not immediately clear whether Huner has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

