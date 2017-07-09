Christina Aguilera’s Fourth of July Swimsuit Is Patriotic and Sexy AF

Christina Aguilera has left her Xtina days far behind, but she is still showing some skin and being a hot mama — at least, that’s what her latest Instagram pictures say.

There are no words to describe just how good the singer looks, so we’re going to keep this short and let you admire the swimsuit photos the 36-year-old posted of her family‘s Fourth of July celebration. She rang in the day in a very sexy Solid & Striped colorblocked one-piece ($158). What you can’t see while you admire the white and red front is its blue back, which completes the tricolor Independence Day color theme.

In a mini poolside photo shoot, Christina turned up the sexy, showing off the superflattering and body-hugging cut of the swimwear. While we stared at her, we also found options similar to this sexy one-piece. Keep reading to find them.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Christina-Aguilera-Red-White-Blue-Swimsuit-July-2017-43709278

