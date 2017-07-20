Charlize Theron Reveals ‘It Was Really Easy’ to Film Atomic Blonde Sex Scenes with Actress Sofia Boutella

Charlize Theron didn’t break a sweat while filming sex scenes with another woman on the set of her latest film, Atomic Blonde.

The 41-year-old actress told Extra on Tuesday that working on those scenes with Sofia Boutella was “really easy.”

“With Sofia, it was easy just because we’re both dancers and you have to choreograph those scenes quite a bit,” she said. “Otherwise, they just become silly. There is a technical aspect to it, so with her, it was really easy because she thinks like me because we’re dancers.”

Theron said the scene was shot in 45 minutes and that filming racy scenes with men was a bit different than working with women.

“With the guys, they’re not dancers, so, it takes a bit more work,” she said.

Despite the extra work, the Oscar-winning actress admitted that she enjoys filming sex scenes with both men and women.

“Doing a love scene with guys is different, but I enjoy both.”

The actress recently turned heads at the Berlin premiere of the film wearing an ensemble worthy of her kickass on-screen persona. She owned the red carpet in a white cotton triangle bralette with Christian Dior-branded straps and band, as well as a white leather Dior mini skits, with a high rise and slight boning through the waist.

Atomic Blonde is out in theaters July 28.

