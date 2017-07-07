Céline Dion Deserves an Award for Doing the Absolute Most During Paris Photo Shoot—See the Pics!

We don’t know how our hearts will go on after seeing Céline Dion‘s epically haute-ish poses.

The newly-minted style icon was spotted doing a photo shoot on Thursday in the garden of the Palais Royal in Paris, and aside from the stylish ensemble (that hat!) Dion, 49, was serving some major moments. Take notes, supermodels!

From showing her love of nature by hugging a tree to her exaggerated twirling, the mother of three gave her best angles to show off her matching tweed coat and skirt.

This is far from the first time Dion has become a showman for fans off-stage. Rather than just smiling for photographers and fans, she decided to model for a number of silly shots during a June outing in Paris. She lifted her leg up in a yoga pose, covered her mouth with her hands, and even raised her arms in by her side in one snap.

Dion has become a fashion darling by captivating audiences (and cameras) with her sartorial choices, thanks to stylist Law Roach. But earlier this week, the songstress further cemented her status as a fashion queen by shedding a few of those high-fashion duds.

The seven-time Grammy winner posed nude for Vogue magazine. “Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between show,” the Vogue caption read alongside the picture shared on Instagram.

Dion is later quoted in the lengthy caption, opening up about how she often alters her haute couture numbers: “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.”

