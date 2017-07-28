Carson Daly Leaves Radio Show to Spend More Time with Family: ‘Life’s Going by So Fast’

Carson Daly has spent the past eight years hosting his morning show on 97.1 AMP radio. But on Thursday, he made the surprising announcement that he’d be hanging up his headphones to focus on another gig: fatherhood.

The 44-year-old Voice host explained on Instagram that he was leaving behind the program so he could spend more time with his family, writing “I’ve decided waking up with my family is what’s most important right now.”

“Today is my very last day on AMP radio…” he wrote. “The truth is… the reason I’m going to stop doing radio for now is that I just want to have breakfast with my kids. I want to thank you guys. It’s been really incredible.”

Daly and wife Siri share three kids: son Jackson James, 8, and daughters Etta Jones, 4, and London Rose, 2.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

On Friday’s Today, he joked that he’d been gone so long, he still hadn’t met one member of his family. “I can’t wait to meet the little one — that little girl,” he said while looking at a group shot of he, Siri and their kids. “I haven’t even met her yet. Aww she’s so cute!”

Later, he told Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones and Hoda Kotb that he feels “great” about the decision to shift around his priorities.

“Radio’s what I’ve always done since I was 18 years old. It’s a great, great form of communication and media. But it is time,” he said. “I do have other gigs and life’s going by so fast. I just want to hold on to every second, especially when my kids are young.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Today Show Moms Open Up About Dealing With ‘Mom Guilt’: ‘It’s Real’

Daly’s decision to leave was met with love from his AMP employees — who sent him well wishes on Instagram.

“@carsondaly you the MVP,” they wrote. “Our mornings won’t be the same without you. Thanks for everything!”

Today airs weekdays (7 a.m. ET) on NBC.

Via: http://people.com/babies/carson-daly-quits-radio-show-family/

Share

More Celebrity News: