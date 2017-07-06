Carole Radziwill Rates Ex-Boyfriend George Clooney in Bed: ‘He’s Definitely a Nine’

Before he was married to wife Amal and father to two one-month-old twins Ella and Alexander, George Clooney was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, enjoying several high-profile relationships — including ones with Stacy Keibler and Kelly Preston.

But there was another lady who briefly had Clooney’s heart: Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill.

The 53-year-old journalist and author dated the actor around the late ’90s or early 2000s — or as Radziwill put it on Wednesday’s episode, “Post-Dr. Doug Ross, pre-Danny Ocean” (referring to Clooney’s roles in ER, which he left in 1999, and 2001′s Ocean’s Eleven).

So how was he in bed? Asked that very questions by her RHONY cast members during a game of truth or dare on Wednesday, Radziwill got real.

“He’s definitely a nine,” she said, rating him on a scale of one to 10. “It was a long time ago!”

Previously, Radziwill gushed to PEOPLE about Clooney, saying “he’s a really great guy – really amazing guy.”

She also had nothing but nice things to say about Clooney’s then new-bride Amal.

“ seems like an amazing woman,” Radziwill said. “I think it’s fantastic, and when anyone falls in love it’s a good thing for everybody.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

