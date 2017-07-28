Calling All Tea-Lovers! Starbucks Will Close All 379 Teavana Stores

Starbucks has announced its plans to close all 379 of its Teavana stores due to underperforming sales. The news came on Thursday, July 27, and will likely upset fans who adore Teavana’s flavorful tea options. But don’t panic! The good news is Starbucks will continue to sell Teavana tea at its own stores; the standalone Teavana stores, which are common in malls, are the only ones closing. According to CNN, the shutdown should be complete by Spring 2018. Starbucks will reportedly invite all 3,300 Teavana’s employees to apply for positions at Starbucks locations to preserve their jobs. Fans of Teavana’s loose-leaf teas and tea accessories might miss making a pit stop at Teavana stores, but they’ll still be able to order their favorite tea drinks at Starbucks.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Starbucks-Closing-Teavana-Stores-43805299

