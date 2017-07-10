Brunch Faceoff: The 50 Best Pancake, French Toast, and Waffle Recipes

If you’re like me, you think brunch is the best part of every weekend. You know you’re having a good day when the toughest part is choosing pancakes, french toast, or waffles. With so many amazing recipes for each, it’s nearly impossible to choose one, so why not keep a bunch on hand to try over the course of a long time? These 50 recipes range from sweet (Nutella-stuffed french toast) to savory (ham and cheese hash brown waffles), and they’re perfect for lazy Sunday afternoons when all you want is a cup of coffee and comforting brunch. Scan for now, pin for later, and be the judge of the recipes that reign supreme.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Best-Pancake-French-Toast-Waffle-Recipes-40107864

