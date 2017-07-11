Bikini-Clad Katy Perry Cliff Dives and Rides a Sea Scooter on the Amalfi Coast

Katy Perry enjoyed some much-needed time off in Italy this week. While vacationing on the Amalfi Coast, the “Swish Swish” singer flaunted her figure in a cute Solid & Striped bikini and tested her courage by climbing a cliff and jumping into the ocean. She also relaxed while zipping around the water on a sea scooter. Katy is currently abroad with her older sister, Angela Hudson, and young niece.

It’s been a busy few months for Katy, who released her album Witness in June and has spent much of her time promoting the project with candid interviews, a stop at SNL, and a concert performance in which she changed the lyrics of her controversial hit “Swish Swish” to reflect the fact that she had apologized to and “forgiven” frenemy Taylor Swift.

25387273

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Katy-Perry-Bikini-Pictures-Italy-July-2017-43723978

Share

More Celebrity News: