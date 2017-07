No one is going to be a loser anymore, at least not on a channel 7. The popular show Biggest Loser, which helps people who are overweight get the body of their dreams, has been cancelled after a number of scandals.

The post ‘Biggest Loser’ Scandals Are Brought Back To Light As Show Is Cancelled! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/biggest-loser-scandals-show-cancelled/

Share

More Celebrity News: