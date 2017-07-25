Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund Are BFF Goals During a Very Dance-y Trip to the Hamptons

Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund are having too much fun in the Hamptons!

The Bravo stars, who recently announced that they’re teaming up for a new series tentatively titled Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project, took a BFFs trip to the East Coast hotspot — and they brought their dance moves with them.

Frankel posted the disclaimer, “What happens in the Hamptons…” on an Instagram of the duo looking their business-casual best. But after the sun set, things really started to heat up at Frankel’s beach house.

Although Eklund says, “the best part of this video is how happy Bethenny is filming me,” one might argue that the highlight of the Million Dollar Listing New York star’s clip actually appears when he unleashes a bottle of red wine on his white suit.

“That’s a white outfit!” an onlooker can be heard shouting as he douses himself with the drink. But don’t worry about the stain, Eklund quickly soaks it in water after jumping in the pool (with Frankel in tow).

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a similar, albeit less messy, post busting a move.

“Gettin’ down cuz it’s almost the weekend,” Frankel captions as she takes a spin at her home bar.

It wasn’t all fun and games for the pals, though. The two are all business in this snap in front of a red jeep.

“Hamptons hunting begins…” Eklund writes of the summery shot.

Although details of their series are still forthcoming, this groovy getaway proves fans can expect plenty of fun from these “BFFs 4Life.”

Via: http://people.com/home/bethenny-frankel-fredrik-eklund-hamptons-photos/

