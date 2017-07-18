Barack and Michelle Obama’s Presidential Photos Inspired This Cleveland Couple’s Engagement Shoot

A Cleveland couple celebrated their own love by paying homage to Barack and Michelle Obama‘s iconic romance.

Bride-to-be Cassi Pittman and her fiancé Adam’s engagement shoot doubled as photo re-enactments in what was supposed to be just one Obama-inspired photo, according to the pair’s wedding planner, Covesa Kelly, and wedding photographer, Natasha Herbert.

“I miss The Obama’s SO much that when our Bride and Groom said ‘Can we try and duplicate one of their famous shots for our engagement pics?’ I was like let’s do an entire shoot- we can do this and this and THIS!” Kelly explained on Instagram.

“Because we miss them so much,” Herbert echoed, adding, “Our couple Cassi & Adam were channeling Michelle and Barack Obama in this engagement shoot.”

The soon-to-be newlyweds chose to recreate the Obamas’ ESSENCE cover photo shoot from the October 2016 issue, as well as the presidential pair’s playful embrace just before the National Newspaper Publishers Association reception in March 2009.

In addition, Cassi and Adam modeled a pose just like the moment when Michelle snuggled up against Barack while taping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

“As African-Americans, we admire their achievements and what they represent,” Pittman, who is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Case Western Reserve University, told the Huffington Post. “They have a love that just shines, and we wanted to capture that love in our photos.”

Cassi and Adam are planning their wedding in December in Willoughby, Ohio.

