Ayesha and Stephen Curry Celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday in Cute Instagram Post

Chef Ayesha Curry celebrated her daughter’s 2nd birthday on Monday alongside her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry.

The two posted to their respective Instagram accounts, commemorating the birth of their daughter Ryan.

Ayesha, 28, posted several adorable photos of Ryan, with the caption, “Happy 2nd birthday my beautiful baby girl Ryan. I love you so much. Your vibrant, content and hilarious personality is contagious. I just want to cuddle you forever and ever. My chookas. I can’t take how quickly the past two years have gone by. Not enough time in a day.”

Stephen, 29, posted a hilarious photo of his family walking together while Ryan sat in a stroller, hiding her face from the camera.

“”I’m sorry daddy. No pics on the bday for me please. Just let me live!” -Baby Ryan! Happy 2nd birthday my princess!” he wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, Ayesha posted an emotional post of Ryan’s room, decorated with balloons and a light up sign that reads “Believe.”

“I can’t believe that my baby girl will be two. TWO!!” she gushed. “When we wake in the morning I hope that she’ll be surprised with the forest of balloons awaiting her around her bed. Most importantly I hope she continues to be her bright, beautiful seld and that she continues to ‘believe’ just as the sign illuminated above her head says as she dreams and grows each night.”

The proud mom, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Riley with Stephen, continued writing her tribute post.

“At some point in most people’s lives I feel like we stop believing,” she wrote. “Whether it be in our hopes, dreams, wants, faith, endeavors. It is my hope as her mama that as she grows, she never stops believing and keeps God at her forefront. I hope to set an example for both my girls believing in God and myself first and knowing that we can do anything we put our minds to! Until tomorrow… super emotional mommy out! #alwaysbelieve.”

