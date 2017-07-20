Anastasia Beverly Hills Just Revealed Its New Eye Shadow Palette

It all started here! ABH branched out into makeup (for the second time in our company history) on Instagram. What social media did for our brand, and others alike, is connect us with our makeup family. In August 2012 when this page started, this page was the home base for our Subculture; where makeup lovers united, and still do. Subculture is the second palette in the ABH collection created with our insta family in mind. @norvina and I hope you love it, just as much as you love Modern Renaissance Thank you for your continued support ❤️ Launching 7-25 Stay tuned for the reveal. #anastasiabeverlyhills #ABHSubculture

Last Summer, we all instantly fell in love when Anastasia Beverly Hills debuted its first-ever eye shadow palette, Modern Renaissance. After a long wait — and some controversy over leaked info — its successor, Subculture, is dropping next week.

The brand broke the news on Instagram, writing that the palette name is inspired by the community it built on the platform. “What social media did for our brand, and others alike, is connect us with our makeup family,” the post read. “This page was the home base for our Subculture; where makeup lovers united, and still do.”

As unveiled in a photo posted today, the eye shadow collection includes 14 shades ranging from warm tones like metallic copper, gold, and yellow to cool shades of dark blue, teal, and army green. The palette officially launches on July 25. Can’t wait!

