An “Oscar-Winning Actress” Is in Talks to Star in the Live-Action Barbie Movie

Although it was initially reported that Amy Schumer was in talks to star in the Barbie movie, the comedian dropped out not long after due to a scheduling conflict. At the time, the live-action film was described by Variety as having a tone similar to Splash, Enchanted, and Big, and being produced by Mattel. The movie will follow a woman living in “a perfect land of Barbies” who “slowly awakens to the fact that she doesn’t fit it. She is expelled from the idealistic land and journeys to the real world, where she discovers that being unique is an asset.”

Now, thanks to The New York Times’ recent profile on Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal, we know that the movie is still in production despite losing the Snatched actress. Apparently “negotiations are underway with an Oscar-winning actress for the tonally tricky title role,” which leaves a lot of possibilities open. It’s a safe bet to assume Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, or Brie Larson might be in talks (the latter two also happen to be close friends with Schumer), but there are still a number of other Oscar winners who could step into Barbie’s high heels (Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Alicia Vikander, for starters).

After Schumer dropped out, Sony released a statement saying that they “respect and support” her decision, and that they “look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.” Schumer helped polish one of the scripts while she was still attached, but there’s no word on whether or not her changes will be kept once a different star comes on board.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Barbie-Movie-Details-42795326

Share

More Celebrity News: