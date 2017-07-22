Alicia Keys Debuts New Summer Look with Orange and Pink Braids — See the Photos!

Alicia Keys is on fire.

The iconic singer, 36, took to Instagram Friday night to debut a new look for the summer — complete with bright orange and pink braids scattered throughout.

Keys looked flawless as she bore a wide smile while wearing a white T-shirt and bright red pants.

The Grammy winner has been open in the past about beauty and fashion, and how she approaches her singular style, telling Glamour in January she thinks “it’s beautiful when a woman is comfortable not being the norm.”

Since her breakout in 2001 with her album Songs in A Minor, Keys’ most recognizable hairstyle has been braids — and their power is not lost on her.

“I didn’t think wearing braids was something revolutionary or iconic; that was just how I loved wearing my hair,” she told the magazine. “I recognize now that how you look is your statement, because it’s a claiming of yourself. You’re saying, ‘Look, world. This is me. Love me or hate me, I really don’t care.’ I guess that is the revolution.”

Keys said she believes individualism reflects personal power, saying, “We become clones of each other. And to break free from that and say, ‘Wait, I’m deciding to be my own individual self. And it looks nothing like what anyone else is doing.’ There’s something so powerful about being my own gorgeous, beautiful, individual, unique self.”

Via: http://people.com/style/alicia-keys-orange-pink-braids/

