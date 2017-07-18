Al Gore on Donald Trump’s Twitter Habits: They ‘Have Not Been All That Helpful to Our Country’

Add Al Gore to the list of people who wish President Donald Trump would tweet a little less.

Gore was at The Whitby Hotel in New York City on Monday night for a special screening of his new film, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

Before the screening, Gore talked with PEOPLE about the increased role Twitter plays in today’s political environment. “It’s become a global utility that is indispensable,” he said, before adding with a laugh, “Some people use it for excellent purposes, some people don’t.”

When asked about how Trump’s Twitter tactics, Gore said, “Well, I think that some of the tweets that President Trump has sent out have not been all that helpful to our country.”

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, is a follow-up to Gore’s 2006 An Inconvenient Truth, which won two Academy Awards.

“It’s hopeful,” Gore says of the new film “And you will learn everything you need to know about the climate crisis, the solutions to the climate crisis and what you personally can do to be part of the solutions.”

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power opens July 28.

