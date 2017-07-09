A Simple, Affordable Meal Plan Anyone Can Do

After the holiday season, if like me you stared blankly at your savings account and thought “Oops,” then also like me you may be trying to find ways to trickle those earnings back into the bank. A big portion of my expenses (rent and utilities aside) goes toward dining out, so I’m committing myself to a weekly grocery budget. I’ve developed this cheap-eating guide that’s realistic with the intention of helping you cook/pack all your meals (coffee habit included) without spending an inordinate amount of time in the kitchen.

37467143,37283083

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Cheap-Grocery-List-1-42979919

Share

More Celebrity News: