A Couple Adopted 7 Siblings Separated By Foster Care — Yes, All 7!

DaShoan and Sofia Olds were watching the local news on Thanksgiving when they heard a story about seven siblings who were separated and assigned to four different foster homes. The couple had been married for 13 years, however, they did not have children of their own.

That’s when they decided to reach out and see if they could reunite the siblings, which range in age from four to 12 years old: Reggie is four, Keyon is five, Dava is eight, Zavian is nine, Eric and Erica are both 10, and Necia is 12.

In an interview with ABC News, DaShoan, a high school math teacher, said he felt it was something they had to do. Adding, “My wife and I were blessed with a house that was too big for us. That would be so selfish of us to have the space [and] for us not to offer our home to them. I always felt that when you are blessed, you’ll be a blessing.”

The couple then contacted the children’s adoption specialist, Blair Bell. They began the adoption process with a few home and, eventually, weekend visits. Following June 2, the seven siblings have been living with the couple to mark the 90-day placement period before the adoption is legally recognized. By September, the adoption should be official.

Bell said the children had previously been in foster care for two years, explaining that it was “challenging” to find a home that would take seven children. Adding, “Even though they were in four separate homes, they were in really great foster homes, and the foster families and the Olds family worked so well during the transitions.”

Though the family dynamic is fairly new, Sofia, a social worker, said she’s had an automatic connection with her children. “It was fun. It felt relaxed, not forced. It was not uncomfortable, not overwhelming. It was like playing with children I’ve known my whole life.”

