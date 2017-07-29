A 15-Year-Old U.K. Girl Was Raped Twice In One Night By Different Attackers

A 15-year-old British girl was raped twice in one night by two separate suspects, and detectives have now launched a major manhunt.

The girl was walking with a friend to a train station in Birmingham, England when a man led her to a secluded area and raped her, according to CNN.

After the attack, the teenager left the area and sought help from a passing car. CNN reports when she got into the vehicle, she was sexually assaulted by a different man.

The attacks took place between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday. The BBC reports the British Transport Police and West Midlands Police are treating the incidents as two separate reports of rape.

CCTV footage was seized by authorities in the investigation. One suspect is described by police as an Asian man in his early 20s with light skin, brown eyes and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray track suit and black shoes.

Police describe the second suspect as also Asian in his early 20s and about 5 feet, 6 inches or 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to BuzzFeed News.

The second suspect was wearing a blue jumper and black jeans, he also had a beard.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick told the BBC the incidents were “a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her.”

“I would be keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time,” he continued. “If you were passing by the station and saw two girls walking with an older man, then please get in touch immediately.”

Via: http://people.com/crime/girl-raped-by-two-men-one-night-britain/

