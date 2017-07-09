9 Reasons to Spend Your Next Mexican Vacation on Isla Holbox

Seeking an antidote to Cancun and Playa del Carmen’s megaresorts, party palaces with watered-down drinks, and omnipresent tourist hustling used to mean hightailing it to Tulum’s eco-hotels and yoga pavilions. But as word of mouth spread, things got crowded, overpriced, and commercial. Even Starbucks set up shop a few years ago.

But just because that boho beach town now comes with a Frappuccino fix, folks craving a chic hideout with warm waters, white sand, thatched roofs, and fresh fish tacos needn’t forego a south-of-the-border sabbatical. Enter Isla Holbox (pronounced “Ohl-bosch”), a mile-wide and 26-mile-long island sitting a short ferry ride off the Yucatan Peninsula where the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea meet. This is a one-town kind of place without cars (mostly), chain restaurants, or high-rises where there seems to be more wildlife than human inhabitants, more jungle and beach than concrete.

The main industry is still fishing, but every year, more and more adventurers wander over, especially those looking to take a dip with the sea’s most substantial shark, and as new accommodations and businesses pop up. It won’t stay a hidden gem forever. (And yes, we realize writing about it will only speed up the popularity process. Our bad!) Here are nine reasons to head to Holbox for your next holiday before everyone catches island fever.

