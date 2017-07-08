8 Effective Ways to Stop Wasting Money on Groceries

Spending money on groceries feels great until you realize that half of them have spoiled within a week. To avoid the total bummer of wasting greens, fresh herbs, avocados, bread, and more, follow these eight helpful storage tips for getting the best bang for your buck. You might realize you’ve been storing your staples wrong this whole time, and you’ll never cry over wilted spinach again.

37283083,42947660,41380120

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/How-Prevent-Groceries-From-Spoiling-42998383

Share

More Celebrity News: