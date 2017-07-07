7 Facts About Victoria and David Beckham’s 1999 Wedding That Will Still Blow Your Mind

Victoria and David Beckham famously tied the knot in July 1999 after the former soccer player set his sights on the fashion designer at a hotel. Even though it’s been nearly 18 years since they exchanged “I dos,” the affair still remains one of the most lavish celebrity weddings to date. Between the his-and-her gold thrones and the matching outfits, David and Victoria’s nuptials could have easily passed for a royal wedding.

