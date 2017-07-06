6 Flattering Swimsuit Trends Emily Ratajkowski Swears By

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t just wear any old black bikini — she wears designs that have intricate details like tiny gold beads woven into the straps. The model chooses the most interesting styles for her many smoldering bikinigrams, and that’s why she always inspires us to shop.

Whether she’s mixing and matching her bikinis or opting for Baywatch-inspired one-pieces, there are six flattering swimsuit trends Emily can’t get enough of. Keep reading to have a look at her most trusted styles ahead and then shop your favorite pieces, too.

