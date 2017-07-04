50 Songs For 50 States

Picking out the perfect Fourth of July playlist is no easy feat (you can only hear “God Bless the U.S.A.” so many times before you pay someone to set a firework off in your ear), but we have a suggestion for you: narrow down the list of songs by state. Whether you opt for a newer track (like “California Gurls” by Katy Perry or “New York” by St. Vincent) or stick to older classics (which West Virginian hasn’t belted out John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at some point in their life?!), we guarantee you’ll find something to pair with all that American flag cake you’ll be eating.

37430014

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Songs-About-Each-State-363870

Share

More Celebrity News: