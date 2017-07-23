50+ Natural-Hair Moments From Curlfest That’ll Make You Damn Proud to Be Black

The fourth annual Curlfest festival in Brooklyn, NY, was curly-hair heaven on earth. Thousands of men, women, and children flocked to Prospect Park flaunting their god-given kinks to celebrate natural hair and black culture. Rainbow-hued curls, decorated locs, and braids of all lengths and styles filled the park, and it was a truly magical sight to see. There was no shortage of #blackgirlmagic and equal amounts of hair inspiration for your Pinterest board. Ahead you’ll find the most stunning moments from this year’s event — prepare to be obsessed!

