5 Pretty Dresses on Sale at J.Crew That Are Perfect for Any Summer Soirée

Getting ready for a summer soiree? J. Crew has you covered. From now through August 7th, you can score an extra 50 percent off some of the prettiest summer styles, and we’ve got our eye on the dress selection. From a sunshine-yellow ruffle dress to an off-the-shoulder seersucker number, you’ll find something for every event on your calendar. To score this deal, just enter the code “YAYSALE” at checkout. We’ve already picked out some of our favorites to add to your cart so all you have to worry about is capturing that perfect Instagram shot and dancing the night away! Scroll down to see the styles we can’t wait to wear to our next big event.

Embossed Floral Dress

Everyone needs a LWD and this one is perfect for any summer occasion.

Buy It! Convertible Strap Dress, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); jcrew.com

Cold Shoulder Dress

Baring your shoulders is an easy way to feel sexy without showing too much skin.

Buy It! Cold Shoulder Silk Dress, $74.99 (orig. $188); jcrew.com

Seersucker Dress

This off-the-shoulder silhouette is perfect for a seaside soirée — and we it in seersucker.

Buy It! Tall Tie Shoulder Dress, $62.49 (orig. $124.99); jcrew.com

One Shoulder Dress

Try this sophisticated take on both the ruffle and one-shoulder trends. Add some statement earrings and you’re all set.

Buy It! One-Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $64.99 (orig. $129.99); jcrew.com

Peplum Dress

This bright, poppy peplum dress is begging to be worn at your next garden party.

Buy It! Peplum Dress, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); jcrew.com

What summer styles are you picking up for your next special occasion? Comment below and let us know!

Via: http://people.com/style/j-crew-online-sale/

