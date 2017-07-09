400 Pounds of Whole Foods “Chicken Salad” Recalled For Containing Tuna, Not Chicken

Whole Foods shoppers, beware. One of the grocery chain’s suppliers, Willow Tree Poultry Farm, has issued an official recall for its chicken salad products due to “misbranding” and “an undeclared allergen.” Approximately 440 pounds of the brand’s Buffalo Style Chicken Salad have been recalled because they actually contain tuna, not chicken, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Yikes!

The affected products, which were packaged in 12.5-ounce plastic containers and produced on June 27, 2017, had the establishment number “P-8827″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These mislabeled salads were shipped to Whole Foods stores located in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, so if you live in any of those states and are a loyal consumer of this chicken salad, the USDA suggests tossing it in the garbage, especially if you have allergies.

On the plus side, the store is slightly redeeming itself for this awkward mixup by offering $5 off its prepared food offerings when you spend $25 or more from July 5 through July 11 (but you must have the Whole Foods Market phone app to redeem the offer!). We’re unsure if this is directly related to the chicken salad recall, but considering how darn expensive that hot bar can get, we’ll gladly take advantage of this deal!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Whole-Foods-Chicken-Salad-Recall-July-2017-43712863

