4 Royals Who Can’t Get Enough of Self-Portrait’s Sheer Designs

Designer Han Chong has been making his mark with his contemporary brand Self-Portrait since its launch in September 2013. The Malaysian native and graduate of Central Saint Martins is known for making the naked dress trend popular. With the brand’s signature sheer panels, eyelet details, and modest hemlines, it seems like Self-Portrait isn’t just popular among celebrities, but with royals as well.

From Kate Middleton’s ethereal white maxi dress to Princess Victoria’s midi version, have a look a look at four times royal celebrities slipped into Self-Portrait designs for special occasions. Then, shop some similar picks from the label if you want to try the trend too.

