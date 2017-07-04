4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipes All Under 400 Calories

While grabbing a bagel with cream cheese or a scone with your morning coffee might be easy, those refined carbs aren’t going to fill you up or give you energy to make it to lunch. Aside from following the breakfast formula for weight loss, with a little prep, these hearty breakfasts will keep your taste buds and your belly satisfied all morning long.

42836156

These delicious breakfast recipes require four main ingredients or fewer, but you may need to grab some olive oil, spices, or salt.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Easy-Healthy-Breakfast-Recipes-43712365

Share

More Celebrity News: