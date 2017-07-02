38 Times Ashley Graham Was Too Hot For Her Clothes So She Stripped Down to Lingerie

Ashley Graham is a model and body-positivity activist, and thanks to her success with Sports Illustrated, the 29-year-old has become synonymous with adding diversity to the fashion industry. In addition to modeling, Ashley has also designed her own lingerie line in a wide range of sizes with Addition Elle. Today, we’re celebrating Ashley’s success with a look at her sexiest lingerie moments.

43547471

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ashley-Graham-Sexiest-Lingerie-Pictures-43698407

Share

More Celebrity News: