35 Snacks That Prove Italians Do Appetizers Best

When you think “Italian” you may already envision pasta, but there’s so much more to the cuisine than that. If you’re dreaming up appetizers to serve at a party, permit these Italian palate pleasers to inspire your spread. While most of them lean more toward the traditional route, a few are Americanized (think: caprese skewers, pizza cone, and fried ravioli).

38532507,22389928,28872358

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Italian-Appetizer-Recipes-43043926

Share

More Celebrity News: