33 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About

When it comes to choosing godparents, people often pick those closest to them to inspire and provide guidance to their child. So it’s no surprise that most celebrity kids end up with very big stars influencing their upbringing. Steven Spielberg is godfather to a pair of huge stars, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Richie’s got two superstar goddads of her own. Michelle Williams’s little girl, Matilda Ledger, calls Jake Gyllenhaal and Busy Philipps her honorary parents, while Courteney Cox looked to BFF Jennifer Aniston to take the role of godmother to her daughter, Coco Arquette. See more sets of surprising celebrity godparents, including Elton John, Hugh Grant, and Lady Gaga, when you scroll through now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrity-Godparents-31074504

Share

More Celebrity News: