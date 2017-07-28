32 Ways Harry Potter Taught Us the Magic of Love

One of my favorite things (of many) about the Harry Potter book and film series is that it’s not a cheesy romantic story on the outside — hello mystery, adventure, and badass female heroines — but at the heart of it, it is a love story. There are various romantic pairings that slowly develop over the course of the series, and there is, of course, the love of Harry’s mother that steers the entire plot. So using GIFs and quotes from the movies and books, I’m sharing 32 of the best love lessons J.K.’s series has taught us about the magic of love.

42592317,41014068

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Harry-Potter-Love-Quotes-31739280

Share

More Celebrity News: