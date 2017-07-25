25 of the Sexiest Songs to Add to Your Bedroom Playlist Tonight

Nothing sets bedroom vibes better than a hot playlist to bump ‘n’ grind to. For the nights you’re feeling extranaughty, we’ve gathered some of our favorites that are equally dirty as they are sexy. Enjoy.

“Drunk in Love,” Beyoncé and JAY-Z

“Afterglow,” Flores

“Bad” Remix, Wale and Rihanna

“All the Time,” Jeremih, Lil Wayne, and Natasha Mosley

“What You Need,” The Weeknd

“Say It,” Tory Lanez

“Skin,” Rihanna

“Motivation,” Kelly Rowland and Lil Wayne

“Vixen,” Miguel

“Love Me Harder,” Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

“Often,” The Weeknd

“Dance For You,” Beyoncé

“Slow Motion,” Trey Songz

“Quit,” Cashmere Cat and Ariana Grande

“Partition,” Beyoncé

“Pillowtalk,” Zayn Malik

“The Way,” Kehlani

“Ride,” Ciara and Ludacris

“Coffee,” Miguel and Wale

“Practice,” Drake

“High Hopes,” PartyNextDoor

“Me & U,” Cassie

“Push It,” Twenty88

“Bump n’ Grind,” R. Kelly

“She Will,” Lil Wayne and Drake

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app:

