25 Fascinating Facts That Will Make You Love Alton Brown Even More

Alton Brown is known for his wittiness and next-level food knowledge. If you’re a fan of the Food Network veteran, you probably know that he has a live show called Eat Your Science and a ton of great recipes up his sleeve. But there are so many interesting facts you probably don’t know that will only make you love him even more. For example, he started Good Eats in the late ’90s because he thought most cooking shows were “dull and uninformative,” so he quit the film business, enrolled in culinary training, and came up with the entertaining show. Pretty awesome, right? Keep reading to find out 25 more fascinating facts about the Cutthroat Kitchen host.

He delivered pizza in college.

He’s addicted to canned sardines.

He has over 2,000 cookbooks in his office library.

His bow tie collection is no joke. “I have 200 bow ties at home. I inherited most of them. When an art school professor retired, he sent me his collection, which was 145 bow ties that he collected over a 30-year period,” he said in a Food Network interview.

Before his culinary career, he spent 10 years working as a cinematographer and commercial director.

He lives in Georgia (and is always sharing the best Southern eats on his Instagram).

He loves motorcycles.

His favorite food to eat is fried chicken, he revealed in an interview with Spoon University. (And obviously his homemade version looks amazing.)

His favorite food to cook is eggs — “perfect omelets still give me amazing joy,” he said in the same interview.

His favorite cocktail is a boulevardier.

His favorite beer is a saison.

He has two Corgis.

He loves to scuba dive.

He’s won two James Beard awards.

He believes that if you put vodka in a martini, it’s not a martini.

He flies his own airplane. “It’s a Cessna 414A and it was built in 1979. She has two engines and holds eight people and she’s very pretty,” he described on his Facebook page.

He always has hummus on hand.

He listens to vinyl.

His specialty is meat. “My daughter calls me the meat whisperer,” he wrote on Facebook.

He’s on Snapchat! His username is thealtonbrown.

His favorite cookbook is the 1962 edition of The Joy of Cooking.

He has not only written 11 cookbooks, but he also illustrated them all!

The reason he learned to cook? To get dates. “I wasn’t very successful,” he admitted to his Facebook fans.

His weakness? American cast-iron pots and pans.

He hates — really, really hates — unitaskers.

39938839,40492117,40242506

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Alton-Brown-Facts-39959256

Share

More Celebrity News: