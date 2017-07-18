18 Times Hilary Duff Chased the Sun in a Bikini
Hilary Duff has only gotten more beautiful since playing our teenage role model, Lizzie McGuire. Aside from showing off her incredible style on her hit show Younger, the mother of 5-year-old Luca isn’t shy about flaunting her incredible figure during vacations. Whether she’s hitting the beaches of Hawaii or she’s taking selfies with a fish during her downtime, we can’t get enough of her physique. See all the times she chased the sun while wearing a two-piece.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Hilary-Duff-Bikini-Pictures-43714711