18 Kit Harington Snaps That Show His Stare Is the Sexiest

Shirt, no shirt — it doesn’t matter, because Kit Harington is always hot. The 30-year-old Game of Thrones star has become a bona fide heartthrob, charming fans both onscreen and off. (See: His hilarious talk-show appearances and all those sweet moments with Rose Leslie, his costar turned other half.) To celebrate the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, we’re taking a look at some of Kit’s sexiest snaps from over the years, including a mix of photo shoots, red carpet appearances, and ridiculously hot onscreen moments. Yep, already sweating.

41276004

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Hot-Kit-Harington-Pictures-36301926

Share

More Celebrity News: