16 Shoes So Chic, No One Will Ever Suspect H&M

I stumbled upon the perfect pair of chic, understated leather slides while shopping online and had to triple check; turns out, they really were from H&M. And there’s more where that came from. The fast-fashion favorite has stocked its shoe department with minimalist mules, pretty heels, and new boots that’ll throw your friends for a loop when you finally tell them where you bought them (and how much you paid!). Some are just for fun, others are crafted from premium leather and suede — but not a single one rings in over $70.

We uncovered all the hidden gems, so all you have to do is shop your favorites.

