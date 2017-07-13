13 Ways to Physically and Emotionally Prepare Yourself For Game of Thrones

Worried about how you’ll cope when Game of Thrones returns on July 16? Yes, there’s a lot of excitement and anticipation and it’s a lot to process, but there’s no need to stress because we’ve created this very necessary guide to help you physically and emotionally prepare for season seven. No matter what type of Game of Thrones fan you are, here are 13 simple steps to ready yourself for all the action.

34904372

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/How-Prepare-Game-Thrones-43713404

Share

More Celebrity News: