11 Cream Blushes That Will Change Your Makeup Routine This Summer

During the sweaty Summer months, it’s always better to wear makeup that feels like your natural skin, rather than using something that’s caked on and feels greasy. You can easily achieve this by using cream blush that leaves you with a more fresh and dewy finish. The cream-like texture soaks into the skin instead of sitting on top, giving you a radiant glow that doesn’t look like heavy blush. What’s even better is that many cream blushes are multipurpose and can be used on your lips. Check out these velvety-soft hues for the perfect seasonal shine.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Cream-Blush-43693741

