10 Stunning Starbucks Stores to See Around the World

Even if Starbucks is your daily lifeline, you probably don’t make it a mandatory stop when you’re travelling abroad. It’s generally a good rule to avoid any stores that you can get back home, but 10 Starbucks locations around the world are worth adding to your itinerary, guilt-free. From Thailand to France, the locations ahead offer more than just a good cup of coffee; they offer a unique experience, as well. And some of them you wouldn’t even recognize without seeing the store front. Consider this the ultimate travel bucket list for Starbucks fans. See the stunning stores!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com.au/smart-living/Starbucks-Stores-Around-World-43721021

