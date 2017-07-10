10 Cool and Unusual Things to Experience in Barcelona, Spain

Enchanting, passionate, festive, magical — the list could go on and on when describing the seaside city of Barcelona. Acclaimed for its legendary architecture, eclectic neighborhoods, and boundless culture, this vibrant, cosmopolitan corner of Spain has been a beloved destination for centuries. In fact, many refer to this European hot spot as the trendiest city on the Mediterranean. No matter how you choose to spend your days, whether it be taking part in the bustling art scene, sipping sangria and savoring tapas at a sidewalk cafe, or taking a refreshing dip along the sun-drenched beaches, you’re guaranteed a good time.

But say you want to turn the excitement of your trip up a notch and make your visit even more memorable. Say you want the best of both worlds — you know, taking in the breathtaking historic landmarks while also uncovering some hidden gems along the way. Well, look no further. Experience these 10 cool and unusual things as you wander throughout the dream of Barcelona. Ready to get scrolling . . . and packing?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Barcelona-Travel-Tips-43802875

Share

More Celebrity News: