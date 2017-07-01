1 of the Most Viral Lip Artists on Instagram Is Now in the CoverGirl Family

When it comes to being an Instagram beauty star, there’s a lot of noise. Yet Sydney-born, LA-based makeup artist Jazmina Daniel has managed to, well, shout the loudest with her insanely cool lip-art looks. She’s gained well over 1 million Instagram followers for turning her plush pout into a canvas for the most intricate designs, ranging from rainbow glitter lips to Harry Potter iterations, a Selena tribute, and even a mock-up of Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement. For anyone who can’t even paint their own nails (insert: raised hand emoji), this is mind-blowing!

Aside from inspiring lip art, Jazmina also shows off impressive full-face beauty looks. She’s a chameleon who is equally gorgeous with dark curls and a mauve lip or with an all-rose-gold hair and makeup style or with a rainbow glow-in-the-dark look.

Soon, her reach will go well beyond the ‘Gram community since the cool-girl pharmacy brand has tapped her as its latest influencer within the CoverGirl Collective. Basically, she is now a CoverGirl ambassador, and that means she’s made it. Remember: past CoverGirl collaborators include James Charles, Zendaya, and Katy Perry. It’s a prestigious group, to say the least.

In honor of National Lipstick Day on July 29, Jazmina has partnered up with the cool-girl pharmacy brand to create lip art featuring CoverGirl lipsticks. You can see the girlie-chic look ahead. Plus, learn how she grew her following, her tips for instantly making your pucker plumper, and more in our exclusive interview!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Jazmina-CoverGirl-43807404

