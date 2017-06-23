Yowza! The 1-Bedroom Shotgun House From Fixer Upper Is For Sale For Nearly $1 Million

The Old Shotgun house from Season 3 of Fixer Upper may be tiny, but it’s stylish — and local real estate agents believe it can fetch a lot of money. And we mean a lot. This one-bedroom, one-bath, 1,050-square-foot property just hit the market for a whopping $950,000 — exorbitant by Waco standards. Beyond Chip and Joanna’s irresistible design, which includes a dutch front door, 25-foot vaulted ceiling, gas lit porch, cozy fire pit, old brick exterior details, and poured concrete bathroom counters, the home offers an unbeatable location. It’s right across the highway from Baylor University’s McLane Stadium and walking distance from Magnolia Market at the Silos. Meaning, this is a great investment home for someone who wants to make extra income renting it out. Listing agent Jennifer Roberts of Briggs Freeman told the Dallas News that the property has been a very successful short-term rental in recent years, garnering $40,000 so far this year on sites like Airbnb. Considering the the fandom for both Baylor football and Fixer Upper, we’re not surprised this property is a hot commodity. Explore of every inch of the home in the gallery ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Fixer-Upper-Shotgun-House-Sale-43672476

Share

More Celebrity News: